Lahore

Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

JI office-bearers

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirjaul Haq has formally appointed new provincial office bearers of JI bodies who have been elected in the recent elections.

Amirul Azeem has been appointed as ameer of central Punjab, Dr Syed Waseem Akhtar and Dr Tariq Saleem as ameers of Southern and Northern Punjab, respectively, said JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch while announcing the names of new office-bearers at a press conference here on Thursday.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan has been appointed as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ameer, Muhammad Husain Mehnati as Sindh ameer and Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi as Balochsitan ameer. JI Naib Ameer Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, Zikrullah Mujahid and JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif were also present at the press conference.

Liaqat Baloch told reporters that the provincial heads of the JI were appointed for three-year term and all office-bearers of the JI up to the top were elected by the JI members through secret ballot.

Meanwhile, he said JI was holding a grand Kashmir march in Islamabad on October 27 to highlight the Kashmir issue. He recalled that on October 27, 1947, India had occupied Held Kashmir in violation of the formula of the Partition of the Indian subcontinent. Since, then, he said, Kashmiris had been fighting for their freedom despite persistent oppression by the occupation troops.

Commenting on Saudi Arabia’s financial relief package for Pakistan, the JI secretary general said it would be temporary relief to the country. He said the government would have to restore the confidence of the masses, besides the overseas Pakistanis to overcome the economic crisis.

