‘Facilitate overseas Pakistanis for better growth’

LAHORE: State and rulers are responsible for protecting the overseas Pakistanis and their assets in the country as they send billion of dollars remittances to country.

These views were expressed by the experts in Jang Economic Session on ‘how to increase the role of overseas Pakistanis in country’s growth’. The panellists were Hussain Sherazi, Jamshaid Cheema, Tamkeen Aftab, Jameel Naz, Ehtesham Rabbani and Muhammad Nawaz. The session was hosted by Sikandar Lodhi.

Hussain Sherazi said that the government should provide them one window investment opportunity, benefits and incentives, profitable saving schemes and health and education facilities to their families. He said voting rights to overseas Pakistanis through online voting was appreciable. Overseas Pakistanis could be engaged in knowledge-based economy by using modern technology, he added.

Jamshaid Cheema said that eight million Pakistanis are working abroad which was increasing further so the need of the hour is to ensure exporting skilled manpower besides bringing their remittances through legal channels instead of hundi.

He suggested attracting the multinational companies by developing skill and technology in the manpower. He said overseas Pakistanis should also be included in other policy making decisions like given voting power for better results. Tamkeen Aftab demanded the state end tax on remittances and provide incentive when they return back to country by giving them an honorary card to realise their importance to them. She called for creating awareness among overseas Pakistani labour class to register their votes for online voting.

Jameel Naz said that if the overseas Pakistani families were facilitated then better results of socio-economic growth could be achieved. He said that unskilled Pakistani illegal immigrants are losing the importance which needs to be discouraged by the government. He called for focusing on export of skilled manpower.

Ehtesham Rabbani said that overseas Pakistanis were more patriotic but uncertainty prevails among them due to bitter experiences of foreign investment in the past they were reluctant to invest in Pakistan. He said that the government should assure of the safety of the foreign investment, control the corruption and create economic stability. He called for ending illegal money transfers and hundi to promote investment. He said the media should also portray a good image of the country.

Muhammad Nawaz said that every Pakistani is going abroad with wish to earn handsomely and send remittances to improve the lifestyle of their families, besides save earning to return back and do some business. He said state is responsible to provide good investment opportunities and give importance to them. He said number of Pakistanis go back to overseas due to lack of incentives.