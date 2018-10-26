PU ranking improves

LAHORE: In the recently issued rankings of universities by QS World Universities Rankings, Punjab University has jumped from 232nd position to 193rd position, improving its position 39 times from the previous year in Asian ranking of the universities.

In a press statement, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed said the university was making rapid progress in all the disciplines. He said that PU was full of potential and its ranking would be improved further. He said the PU administration was focusing on improving the university’s international ranking. He said the university administration was focusing good governance, restoration of PU’s academic excellence, research with socio-economic impact and depoliticising the university. He said that the university had regulated all statutory bodies of the university within four months and the senate’s meeting was held after 13 years.

He said the university would establish a social entrepreneur centre to solve the social problems being faced by society. He congratulated the PU faculty members, employees and students on improvement in the university’s ranking.