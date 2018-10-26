Toppers honoured

LAHORE: The semester toppers of the academic year 2017-18 in all batches of the BS and MSc programmes at Punjab University College of Information Technology (PUCIT) were honoured in a ceremony held in Senate Hall at Allama Iqbal (Old) Campus.

Twenty eight students, less than 1 per cent of the student body, made it to Vice Chancellor’s List, the highest honour list at PUCIT every semester. The students were awarded certificates and Rs 20,000 cash prizes from the college funds. PUCIT is the only academic unit at the university that recognises highest semester achievers. Lt-Gen (r) Arshad Mahmood, former VC, was the chief guest of the event. PUCIT Principal Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, admired the dedication of high achievers.

workshop: A four-day national workshop organised by the Department of Clinical Medicine & Surgery of University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Lahore concluded here. The workshop titled “Pathological Readings for Clinicians” was held under Pak-US science and technology project “Capacity Building of Neglected Vector Born Diseases in Livestock” funded by Higher Education Commission (HEC). The event was held to enhance skills of interpretation for lab tests and evaluate cells organs and tissues for reliable and appropriate disease diagnosis. UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the concluding ceremony. He said such workshops were necessary for networking with renowned experts and sharing innovative knowledge with each other. He also said UVAS was conducting one-month internship for dairy training for professionals at Dairy Training and Research Center at Ravi Campus, Pattoki.