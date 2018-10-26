Govt to ensure 100pc literacy: minister

LAHORE: It is a desire of provincial government that the standard of public schools in Punjab should be promoted so they could emerge as the distinguished institutions. School Education Department is working on five years’ roadmap programme for this purpose.

Provincial Minister for School Education Murad Raas said this while presiding over a meeting. Experts presented various proposals for imparting quality education in public schools. The minister said all out measures should be taken to minimise dropout rate from the schools. He showed resolve to bring literacy rate up to 100 per cent. He said students should be given technical expertise and for that purpose technical education would be encouraged in schools so students could earn an honourable livelihood.

The minister said starting of early childhood education programme would promote education would increase admission ratio in primary schools. The meeting also considered to introduce lunch besides starting a double shift in selected schools. Schools Education Special Secretary Ghulam Fareed and educational experts were present in the meeting.

UVAS workshop: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Institute of Biochemistry and Biotechnology arranged two-day training workshop on “Cell Culture Techniques for the Production of Biologics” funded by Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB).

Associate Professor Dr Ali Raza Awan was the principal organiser of the workshop.

The workshop aims practical demonstration and training of different cell culture techniques which would make the participants familiar with culturing of different types of cells including bacterial, fungal and mammalian cells. The workshop comprised of two technical and five training sessions, featured by nine keynotes of scientists.