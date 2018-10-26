Fri October 26, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

13-year-old gang-raped

LAHORE: Unidentified persons gang-raped a 13-year-old girl in the City Rainwind police jurisdiction on Thursday. The victim father told police that unidentified persons took away his daughter and raped her. Police have registered a case.

Firing: Three persons fire into the air outside the house of a sensitive agency officer in the Defence-C police area on Thursday. Police reached the scene after receiving a call on 15 and collected the forensic evidences. The wife of the officer told police that a local, Bilal Butt, had subjected their maid to torture a couple of days back and also broke her cell phone. She said they had registered a case against him, over which, he nursed grudge. On the day of incident, three persons turned up their and fired into the air to create panic. Police have received application from the woman for further action.

Man ‘kills’ wife: A man allegedly killed his wife by administering a poisonous injection to her over use of cell phone in the Sabzazar police area on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Kashaf, a resident of Mansoora. She was married to Nasir Ali 11 years back and they had three sons. On the day of the incident, she was brought to hospital in the state of unconsciousness where she died. Doctors said she died due to some poisonous injection. Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a case against three accused.

Electrocuted: A mason was electrocuted in the Mustafa Abad police area on Thursday. The mason, Karamat, was working on the roof of a building when he touched a live wire hanging there. As a result, he suffered electric shocks and died. The locals and family of the victim have demanded action against Lesco officials. Police have handed over the body to his family after completing legal formalities.

15 cars recovered: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Staff, Sadr Division, arrested three accused and recovered 15 cars worth Rs 10.37 million from their custody on Thursday. Police also recovered master keys and illegal weapons from their custody. The accused have been identified as Sheraz Khan Pathan, Musa Khan and Abdul Zahoor.

