Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two students, guard suspended for thrashing man on PU campus

LAHORE : Punjab University administration has suspended two students for thrashing a man who had gone there to pick up his wife. The university administration also suspended one security guard present on the spot for not taking action.

Five students of Punjab University started a brawl with the husband of a female student in Sociology Department on the premises of the university. The man, identified as Awais Rind, had gone to pick up his wife.

In a series of videos, going viral on social media, a large crowd of onlookers are seen gathered outside the PU History Department as some goons are seen beating the man without any apparent reason, as the female student tries to explain to them that he is her husband.

In a press statement, the PU spokesman said that the varsity VC took serious notice and directed the registrar to take immediate action and proceed against the guard and students. He said the university has suspended one guard Muhammad Javed, two students Muhammad Mazhar of Institute of Islamic Studies and Usman Anwar from Institute of Geology and show-cause notice had been issued in this regard. He said that PU’s Disciplinary Committee would proceed against the students as per rules and no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands. He said that the VC had instructed the administration to maintain peace on campus. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar sought a report from the VC on the matter.

Workshop: University of Education, Lower Mall Campus, orgnaised a workshop on “self-discovery” under the auspices of Directorate of Student Counseling Department. Student Counseling Department Director Dr Ashiq Hussain Dogar, Public Relations Director Sheheryar Ahmed Khan and students attended the workshop.

While addressing the workshop, Rashid Saleem said our students should go through the process of self-discovery in order to recognise their strengths, weaknesses, and aptitude before selecting a field of study to achieve the best result. He said according to the rule of 21/90, if we repeat any action for 21 days it will become a habit and if we repeat it for 90 days then it will become our way of life. Dr Ashiq advised the students to work hard to achieve excellence in their academic and professional career.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?