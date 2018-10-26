Two students, guard suspended for thrashing man on PU campus

LAHORE : Punjab University administration has suspended two students for thrashing a man who had gone there to pick up his wife. The university administration also suspended one security guard present on the spot for not taking action.

Five students of Punjab University started a brawl with the husband of a female student in Sociology Department on the premises of the university. The man, identified as Awais Rind, had gone to pick up his wife.

In a series of videos, going viral on social media, a large crowd of onlookers are seen gathered outside the PU History Department as some goons are seen beating the man without any apparent reason, as the female student tries to explain to them that he is her husband.

In a press statement, the PU spokesman said that the varsity VC took serious notice and directed the registrar to take immediate action and proceed against the guard and students. He said the university has suspended one guard Muhammad Javed, two students Muhammad Mazhar of Institute of Islamic Studies and Usman Anwar from Institute of Geology and show-cause notice had been issued in this regard. He said that PU’s Disciplinary Committee would proceed against the students as per rules and no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands. He said that the VC had instructed the administration to maintain peace on campus. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar sought a report from the VC on the matter.

Workshop: University of Education, Lower Mall Campus, orgnaised a workshop on “self-discovery” under the auspices of Directorate of Student Counseling Department. Student Counseling Department Director Dr Ashiq Hussain Dogar, Public Relations Director Sheheryar Ahmed Khan and students attended the workshop.

While addressing the workshop, Rashid Saleem said our students should go through the process of self-discovery in order to recognise their strengths, weaknesses, and aptitude before selecting a field of study to achieve the best result. He said according to the rule of 21/90, if we repeat any action for 21 days it will become a habit and if we repeat it for 90 days then it will become our way of life. Dr Ashiq advised the students to work hard to achieve excellence in their academic and professional career.