Victories for FF Public, Al-Fatima in PVCA-EBM Inter-school Cricket

KARACHI: FF Public School and Al-Fatima School won their respective matches of the 9th PVCA-EBM Inter-school Cricket Tournament on Thursday.

At Asghar Ali Shah Stadium, FF Public School thrashed Foundation Public School by a huge margin of 212 runs. FF Public School batted first and put on board 260 runs in 36.4 overs. Ali Shah (82) and Maaz Nadeem (68) batted well. Sharim Naqvi captured 7-45. In reply, Foundation Public School were bowled out for a paltry 48 runs in 17 overs. Abdul Sami took four wickets for the winners.

At Eastern Star Cricket Ground, Al-Fatima School defeated City School by 86 runs. Mohammad Abbas (80) and Abdul Razzaq (64) batted well.