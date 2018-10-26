Fri October 26, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
October 26, 2018

Finch laments Australia’s ‘horrific’ batting

ABU DHABI: Australia captain Aaron Finch was disappointed at how his side got shot out for 89 by Pakistan in the first T20I on Wednesday night, likening the performance to a ‘car crash in slow motion’.

In a chase of 156, Australia slipped to 22-6 inside the Powerplay as Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf wreaked havoc, and it was only through a 38-run stand for the seventh wicket between Ashton Agar and Nathan Coulter-Nile that they were able to recover somewhat.

Finch, who himself got out for a duck, didn’t mince words in his assessment of the top order and took the blame for failing to get his team off to a better start.“Opening the batting, it’s my responsibility to get us off to a good start and set up the chase there,” said Finch. “I take full responsibility for that.”

“I think any time that you’re chasing a total like that it’s important you have a solid start and for me to get out in the first over and not give us that was not good enough. That Powerplay was horrific ... it was like a car crash in slow motion.”

“We want to take wickets in powerplay and we did that today”Finch admitted that there could be a few shake-ups to the personnel after that ‘awful’ performance. He did however spare a word of praise for the bowlers, who kept Pakistan in check despite opener Babar Azam scoring an unbeaten 68.

“I think all in all, our bowling performance was pretty good. Our fielding was slightly sloppy, then the batting was awful. Definitely when that happens, when you lose a game so badly, you have to look at everything.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed was delighted at the overall performance.“The partnership between Babar and Hafeez was crucial for us. We knew, if we make 160, we will be in the game,” he said.

“We want to take wickets in the Powerplay and we did that today. Imad was superb in his comeback match. The hitting done by Hassan Ali in the death overs dragged the total over 150 and that brought us back in the match.”

Australia won toss

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman c Coulter-Nile b Stanlake 14

Babar Azam not out 68

Mohammad Hafeez c McDermott b Short 39

Asif Ali lbw b Zampa 2

Hussain Talat c Finch b Tye 9

Faheem Ashraf c Maxwell b Tye 0

*†Sarfraz Ahmed lbw b Stanlake 0

Shadab Khan c McDermott b Stanlake 1

Imad Wasim c Finch b Tye 0

Hasan Ali not out 17

Extras (b 1, lb 3, w 1) 5

Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 155

Did not bat: Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall: 1-32, 2-105, 3-110, 4-130, 5-130, 6-131, 7-133, 8-133

Bowling: Coulter-Nile 4-0-42-0, Stanlake 4-0-21-3, Tye 4-0-24-3, Agar 2-0-19-0, Zampa 4-0-32-1, Short 2-0-13-1

Australia

*A Finch b Imad 0

D Short b Imad 4

C Lynn b Faheem 14

G Maxwell b Faheem 2

B McDermott run out 0

†A Carey c Sarfraz b Imad 1

A Agar c Sarfraz b Hasan 19

N Coulter-Nile b Shadab 34

A Zampa c Hasan b Shaheen 3

A Tye b Shaheen 6

B Stanlake not out 2

Extras (b1, lb3) 4

Total (all out, 16.5 overs) 89

Fall: 1-0, 2-5, 3-16, 4-16, 5-22, 6-22, 7-60, 8-72, 9-78

Bowling: Imad 4-0-20-3, Faheem 3-1-10-2, Hasan 3-0-16-1, Shaheen 3-0-23-2, Shadab 3.5-0-16-1

Result: Pakistan won by 66 runs

Man of the Match: Imad Wasim (Pakistan)

Umpires: Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza (Pakistan). TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (Pakistan). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)

