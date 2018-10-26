CA re-appoints chairman ahead of ball-tamper findings

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia reappointed its controversial chairman David Peever Thursday, before the release of two reviews prompted by a ball-tampering scandal that sullied the sport’s reputation during his tenure.

Peever, a polarising figure criticised for his handling of a bitter 2017 pay dispute, is the one of the few senior executives left standing at the organisation after this year’s ball-tampering fiasco.

The scandal involved Australian players using sandpaper to alter the flight of the ball in a Test match against South Africa last March.

Coach Darren Lehmann quit in the wake of the uproar and then-captain Steve Smith, deputy David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were banned from the game.Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland was also set to be formally replaced on Thursday by insider Kevin Roberts — the lead negotiator during last year’s pay talks.

Meanwhile, the outgoing CEO said that he regrets not being able to intervene earlier in the infamous ball-tampering incident, saying the fallout from the scandal may have been less had he not turned off his television.

Sutherland was watching the match between South Africa and Australian in his Melbourne home but turned off the television before images of Cameron Bancroft using a foreign object to alter the condition of the ball appeared on the screen.

“At a guess it would’ve been about midnight I suppose (that I turned the TV off) but, yeah, I wish I was watching, absolutely, Sutherland said in an interview with ESPN Cricinfo.Sutherland said he would have advised differently had he been in possession of the facts.“I’d like to think that my judgement and possibly influence would have meant that the media conference would have gone slightly differently,” he added.