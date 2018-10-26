Fri October 26, 2018
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

First Pakistani space mission in 2022

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Sports

AFP
&
REUTERS
October 26, 2018

CA re-appoints chairman ahead of ball-tamper findings

SYDNEY: Cricket Australia reappointed its controversial chairman David Peever Thursday, before the release of two reviews prompted by a ball-tampering scandal that sullied the sport’s reputation during his tenure.

Peever, a polarising figure criticised for his handling of a bitter 2017 pay dispute, is the one of the few senior executives left standing at the organisation after this year’s ball-tampering fiasco.

The scandal involved Australian players using sandpaper to alter the flight of the ball in a Test match against South Africa last March.

Coach Darren Lehmann quit in the wake of the uproar and then-captain Steve Smith, deputy David Warner and batsman Cameron Bancroft were banned from the game.Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland was also set to be formally replaced on Thursday by insider Kevin Roberts — the lead negotiator during last year’s pay talks.

Meanwhile, the outgoing CEO said that he regrets not being able to intervene earlier in the infamous ball-tampering incident, saying the fallout from the scandal may have been less had he not turned off his television.

Sutherland was watching the match between South Africa and Australian in his Melbourne home but turned off the television before images of Cameron Bancroft using a foreign object to alter the condition of the ball appeared on the screen.

“At a guess it would’ve been about midnight I suppose (that I turned the TV off) but, yeah, I wish I was watching, absolutely, Sutherland said in an interview with ESPN Cricinfo.Sutherland said he would have advised differently had he been in possession of the facts.“I’d like to think that my judgement and possibly influence would have meant that the media conference would have gone slightly differently,” he added.

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

