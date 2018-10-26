Molineux shines as Australia crush Pak Women in first Twenty20

KUALA LUMPUR: Batsmen Alyssa Healy and Ashleigh Gardner carried their sparkling form from the One-day Internationals (ODIs) into T20Is and left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux bagged career-best figures of 4-16 to continue Australia women’s dominance over Pakistan women.

After putting on a challenging 195 for 3, Australia allowed only one Pakistan batsman to score over 25 and restricted them to 131 for 7 to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series on Thursday.

Opting to bat, Australia’s top order took on the bowlers from the first over, as Beth Mooney (38) and Healy hammered three fours and a six each to put on 57 in the Powerplay. Mooney was soon trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu, but Healy continued smashing boundaries to reach her fifth T20I half-century — following her 97 in the third ODI three days ago — off only 28 balls.

Even though Nida Dar took the big wicket of Meg Lanning for 6 in the next over, Elyse Villani belted an unbeaten 18 off 13 and Gardner’s 63 off 37, with nine fours and a six, powered Australia close to the 200-run mark.

Sana Mir, who recently became the top-ranked bowler in ODIs, Sandhu and Dar were expansive and sent down eight wides together.

Molineux struck on her fifth ball by removing left-handed opener Muneeba Ali for a duck, when she paddled the ball fine but Healy completed a quick take and a stumping down the leg side. Javeria Khan showed glimpses of form with a back-foot punch and a slog towards wide long-on for fours against Ellyse Perry in the third over, but Molineux returned in the fifth over and took a straightforward return catch to her left to remove Javeria for a 12-ball 16.

Nahida Khan, the other opener, and debutant Umaima Sohail scored briskly in a stand of 55 for the third wicket to take Pakistan past 80 just after the halfway mark. Molineux broke that stand too, when Nahida tried slog-sweeping but missed, to be bowled for a 32-ball 43. From 82 for 3 in the 11th over, Pakistan never recovered, losing four more wickets for 41 runs and managing only 29 runs in the last five overs.