PESHAWAR: Deputy Chief of Mission, Japan Yusuke Shindo has lauded quality treatment and rehabilitation services provided free of cost to the poor patients with spinal cord injuries at Paraplegic Center Peshawar. He said this during his visit to Paraplegic Centre, Hayatabad, Peshawar, Peshawar.

The visiting Japanese deputy chief of mission was accompanied by the head of the delegation to Pakistan, Reto Stocker, Head of ICRC Physical Rehab Programme Joseph Nagels and Head of Sub Delegation ICRC Peshawar Giovanni Trambailo. Honorary Consul General of Japan, Nawabzada Fazal Karim Afridi, was also present on the occasion. Yusuke Shindo was warmly welcomed by the Chief Executive Officer, Heads of the various Departments of the Center, patients and their attendants.