FIRs against quacks

LAHORE: Two separate FIRs have been registered against quacks for breaking seals of their centres, which were sealed by Punjab Healthcare Commission last week.

Reportedly, PHC team had sealed Al-Shaikh Medical Store and Anas Clinic in the Factory Area police limits. However, operators of the both centres broke the seals and re-started their illegal businesses. Police have registered FIRs against the accused. Meanwhile, PHC teams had sealed another 106 quacks’ centres during the last two days in 10 cities, including Lahore. The teams visited 508 treatment centres and sealed 106 quackery centres.