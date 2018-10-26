IMC’s Initiates ‘1 Million Tree Plantation’ Drive

Karachi: In line with the government’s ‘Clean and Green Pakistan’ programme, Indus Motor Company (IMC) has launched the ‘1 Million Tree Plantation’ - a drive aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of the company. It was initiated as part of IMC’s commitment to the protection of the environment and of the community in which it operates.

An active signatory of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and winner of UNGC Pakistan Network’s “Business Sustainability Award 2017, IMC strives to advance UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As part of this commitment, IMC has adopted Goal 11: Sustainable Cities as a guiding principle for its environmental initiatives.

Under the campaign’s first drive, about 2,000 trees were planted in September in the vicinity of the IMC assembly plant at Port Qasim in Karachi. The plantation drive includes preparing adequate land at the plantation site by loosening the soil, removing weeds, surrounding bushes and hedges and then seeding and planting new trees. Maintenance of the trees is also highlighted as the key to the sustainable future that IMC envisions for the city.

In the long-term, the ‘1 Million Tree Plantation’ project aims to protect the land against erosion, turn the barren landscape into forests, enhance rainfall prospects and help mitigate the effects of climate change on ecosystems and biodiversity of the country.