Property dispute claims life in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man was killed and four persons, including two women, sustained injuries when two rival groups traded fire over a property dispute in Bakhti locality of Cherat on Thursday, officials sources said.

One Sanaullah reported told officials of the Pabbi Police Station that he along with his brothers Ajmal Khan, Nasir Ali, his spouse and daughter were working in the fields, when their rivals including Rashidullah, Rahimullah, Sadatullah, Wahidullah and Salamullah allegedly opened fire on them.

As a result, he his two brothers Ajmal Khan, Nasir Ali and two women sustained injuries. He added that Ajmal Khan succumb to his injuries on way to hospital. The accused managed to escape the scene after committing the crime. The motive behind the killing was stated to be a property dispute. The police lodged an FIR and started an investigation.