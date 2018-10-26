Foreign companies to be given projects on BOT basis: Aleem

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that foreign investment in Punjab for the improvement of infrastructure would be welcomed and the provincial government would not utilise direct funds while international companies would be given projects on build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis.

He stated this while talking to representatives of different international companies who called on him at his office at 90 The Mall. He offered that foreign companies could work on establishing economic and industrial zones along the highways and motorways which could help develop the surrounding areas as well. He said that investors should earn the due profit but its ultimate benefit should go to the province and its people. He said the policies of the previous government which resulted in financial bankruptcy of Punjab would be ended.

He assured the foreign investors that they would be given complete security and cooperation so they could work freely in the sectors which they chose. The senior minister also convened a joint meeting of foreign companies and the officers of different departments concerned on Saturday and said that all should sit together and find the ways to start working as early as possible on different projects.

He assured that foreign investors would be given full hospitality and there would be no under the table deal. He said that transparent and crystal clear system would be adopted to undertake new projects in Punjab.

Abdul Aleem Khan also asked to bring the Board of Investment Punjab under the Planning & Development Department so that matters could be expedited. The general manager of a Chinese company, Song Yenpe and Business Development Manager Raven Zhu called on Aleem Khan and offered him their full cooperation and heavy investment in different sectors in Punjab.