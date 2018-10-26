Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Strategy evolved to root out menace of electricity theft in Punjab

FAISALABAD: Secretary Energy Punjab/Convener Provincial Task Force against Electricity Theft Muhammad Amir Jan has said that the strategy has been evolved to root out the menace of electricity theft in the Punjab.

He was taking to newsmen after a meeting with the divisional and district administrations and Fesco authorities here on Thursday. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to take drastic measures against the incidents of electricity theft and this negative trend should immediately be stopped. He said that coordinated efforts would be made for grand operation against the big fish involved in stealing of electricity.

He expressed his resolve that the incidents of electricity theft would be stopped with legal force for eradicating the menace completely. Amir Jan said that an awareness campaign had been launched for the information of consumers and secret information would be received at the district and provincial level against the criminals engaged in electricity theft. He said that electricity theft was affecting circular debt and national economy. The secretary was of the opinion that behaviour and attitude of the society must be changed and social boycott should be made against the element involved in electricity theft.

Earlier, presiding over a meeting, Secretary Energy Muhammad Amir Jan asked the Fesco authorities to gear up their campaign against the theft of electricity and it should be on zero level. He said that line losses should be assessed on each distribution line for reviewing the nature of electricity theft. He asked the divisional and district administrations for extending all-out legal and administrative support for the successful operation against the big fish. He said that the operation against the electricity theft should be made as per the guidelines of the government and entire process of the campaign must be transparent by taking action against the accused without any discrimination. He said that criminal cases should immediately be lodged against the electricity theft accused, besides taking all installations of electricity supply into custody after their removal from the site.

Commissioner Asif Iqbal and RPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar assured their all-out cooperation for making the campaign against electricity theft a success. They said that the Fesco authorities would be provided full cooperation for successful raids against the big accused of electricity theft. Fesco CEO Mujahid Billah briefed the secretary about details of line losses and actions taken against the electricity theft. He said that an intelligence network was being working to detect the incidents of electricity theft in industrial, commercial and domestic connections. He said that departmental actions had also been taken against the Fesco officials involved in connivance for theft of electricity

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?