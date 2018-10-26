Afghan Taliban confirm release of two top leaders

PESHAWAR: The Afghan Taliban on Thursday formally confirmed that Pakistan has released their two top leaders, including former deputy chief Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar.

Though several members of the Afghan Taliban have already confirmed to the journalists that Mulla Baradar has been released by the Pakistani authorities, their two spokesmen -- Zabihullah Mujahid and Qari Yousaf Ahmadi -- sent astatement to the media on Thursday to confirm the release of their top leaders.

Mulla Baradar was deputy to the Taliban founding chief, late Mulla Mohammad Omar, when captured by the Pakistani security authorities from Karachi in 2010. A few other low-ranking Taliban members were also held along with him at the time.

There were rumours that some of the Afghan Taliban commanders, including Mulla Baradar, were in secret talks with the then Afghan president Hamid Karzai that allegedly led to their arrest in Pakistan. “We are pleased to announce that former deputy head of the Islamic Emirate Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund has been released after nine years of imprisonment in Pakistan. He is in good health and there was no secret deal in his release,” the Taliban announced in a Pashto statement.

The rumours about release of these high-profile Taliban leaders began last week. There were also reports that the US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and some other high-ranking Americans had approached Pakistani authorities to seek release of Mulla Baradar. They hoped Mulla Baradar would use his influence on Taliban to find an amicable solution to the Afghan conflict through negotiations.

Some members of the Afghan Taliban in Afghanistan’s Helmand province didn’t confirm these reports. They told The News that efforts were underway for the past one month to seek the release of Mulla Baradar and Mulla Abdul Samad Sani. Samad Sani was head of Taliban finance commission when he was picked by the security agencies in Quetta two years ago. Afghan Taliban sources said both the Taliban leaders upon their release were delivered to their family and shifted to a location known to them only. “After years of prayers, Allah Almighty has finally answered our prayers,” said a senior member of Taliban in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.

Pleading anonymity, he said both were released from jail a week ago but were delivered to their family members on Wednesday. “Their old friends, followers, relatives and people of Taliban movement are visiting them to greet them on their safe release.

It’s like a celebration as Mulla Baradar is one of the few leaders who raised and strengthened Taliban movement and was close aide of Mulla Mohammad Omar Mujahid,” said the Taliban leader.

Mulla Baradar was a military commander when Taliban were in power. He was a close aide of Mulla Omar as both belonged to Afghanistan’s Oruzgan province and were friends and allies. Another senior Taliban leader, Mulla Obaidullah Akhund was also deputy to Mulla Omar. He too was captured by the Pakistani security authorities and reportedly died of natural death in jail. Taliban sources said the senior leadership had decided not to meet with Mulla Baradar and Mulla Abdul Samad Sani upon their release from jail. “Right from a fighter to the supreme leader of Taliban movement, everybody is excited on their release. But there are certain rules and each member of the movement is required to follow those rules,” said one member of the Afghan Taliban.

He said the two freed Taliban leaders would not be given any responsibility for a long time. “Mulla Baradar has physically become quite weak and sick and needs proper treatment and long rest. At the moment, they are like common Taliban members with no responsibility, no influence on any decision. They would not be consulted in any type of discussion,” said the Taliban leader. He said after a year or so when Mulla Baradar becomes physically fit, the Taliban top leadership would decide whether or not to adjust him in the leadership council.