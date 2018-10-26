Fri October 26, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

Who has begged for an ‘NRO’ Niazi Sahib, asks Hamza

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) central leader and opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has said (Prime Minister) Imran Niazi always talks of not giving any deal (NRO) to the opposition. “But he must tell as to who has begged him for an NRO,” asked Hamza.

Addressing a press conference at the PML-N Model Town Secretariat, he said after ranting about how disastrous loans are for Pakistan, he’s claiming victory after he dumped a loan of over Rs1,000 billion on the people of Pakistan in a single day.

He said Imran Khan had based his entire campaign opposing borrowing loans from other countries and the IMF, but after coming to power, he not only begged for loans from the IMF but also claimed it as a victory of his party’s government.

Hamza said the PML-N had faced political victimisation in Musharraf era for 10 years and it did not shy away from any vengeful actions. “I believe he was talking about the 11 references against Pervez Khattak, Aleem Khan, Zulfi Bukhari, Babar Awan and other superstars of corruption that he has posted to government offices.

“Imran Khan’s abuse of power in vengeful political victimisation has made NAB’s name equivalent to a curse. The supreme judiciary too had said that NAB was becoming increasingly politicised.

“I can understand Imran Niazi’s frustration because he could not prove a single penny or an inch of land worth of corruption against Shabaz Sharif,” Hamza added. The opposition leader said the PTI government gave development funds only for southern Punjab and ignored the entire province. The PTI government also withdrew crucial subsidies from farmers, which would crush the agriculture sector. He bashed the cuts in education and health sectors.

By increasing the fares of Metro Bus, public transport, electricity, gas, wheat, lentils, cutting down medicines from public hospitals, the PTI had snatched the right of the poor to living, he alleged. Hamza said that the PML-N would continue boycott of the assembly until they get its six MPAs restored.

