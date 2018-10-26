Roots of discontent

This refers to the article ‘An alternative agenda for the opposition?’ (Oct 25) by Imtiaz Alam. The writer has struck the right chord by suggesting that all democratic forces must agree on a new Charter of Democracy that ensures the rights of the people. But we must remember why the Charter of Democracy failed to have the desired effect.

Absence of accountability has been a critical factor that has contributed towards the failures of democratic rule in Pakistan over the last 10 years. Zero-tolerance for corruption has not been the driving force for civilian supremacy. There has been an unprecedented surge of misgovernance over the past decade. The poor have become poorer while the rich have managed to garner more wealth. Rising inequality and attempts to stifle merit have been unparalleled. At this stage, we don’t want an agreement that benefits a select few.

Huma Arif

Karachi