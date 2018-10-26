Barriers to entry

There was a time when Sindh University (SU) was considered to be a varsity that accommodate underprivileged students from across the province. Over the years, the institution has failed to live up to this claim and has made itself out of reach for a large number of students. The university recently started accepting admission applications for its 2019 academic session. It appears that the SU administration has increased its admission fees to Rs10,000 for general disciplines this year. This has discouraged students who belong to underprivileged backgrounds from applying to the varsity.

Unfortunately, the university has failed to develop a proper policy regarding admission fees. The exorbitant admission fee doesn’t reflect a student-friendly policy. The varsity administration doesn’t seem to realise that this will place an unnecessary economic burden on students at a time when they should be focusing on their education. The Higher Education Commission (HEC) must look into the matter and ask the university to reduce admission fees as soon as possible. If this isn’t done with immediate effect, students from underprivileged backgrounds will be unable to attend the varsity and might even opt out of getting an education.

Imtiaz Junejo

Hyderabad