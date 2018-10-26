Bailouts and handouts

The decision to approach the IMF marks a deviation from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s earlier commitment to not take loans. Since 1958, Pakistan has taken 21 loans from the IMF and entered into 12 stand-by agreements (SBAs) with the Fund. Be that as it may, the country needs to shore up its dollar reserves by at least another $8 billion to pay for vital imports and repay foreign debt.

We must also recognise the fact that the IMF is not the only answer to Pakistan’s financial straits. A suitable fiscal policy can help close the massive financial gap as well. An IMF loan will only offer temporary assistance. The government should focus on improving tax collection methods and increasing their exports to build macroeconomic stability.

Sarbaz Palijo

Karachi

*****

We have been receiving loans from the IMF for many years. But there has been little debate about how these funds have been utilised. The PTI-led government should initiate a detailed inquiry into this matter and determine how loans taken from the Fund over the years have been availed.

If Imran Khan manages to do this during his tenure, his vision of creating Naya Pakistan will be seen as more than just a political slogan.

Emani Ravi Kumar

Hyderabad