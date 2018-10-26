Schools for thought

Pakistan’s higher education institutions have fallen prey to intellectual degeneration. We have failed to inculcate the capacity for critical thought and produce thinkers who can herald the path towards developing a strong and effective society.

In order to foster the intellectual capacity of students and allow society to grow in a progressive manner, our educational institutions – especially universities – need to concentrate their energies on producing discerning thinkers who will be able to guide the country towards finding strong and sustainable solutions to social problem. If this isn’t done at the earliest, Pakistan will never climb out of the predicaments that it finds itself in.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi