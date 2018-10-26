Thar’s thirst

Our politicians seem to have a rather myopic view about Thar and only focus on the economic potential of the region’s vast coal deposits. Many of them seem to forget about the plight of Thar’s people. Tharis don’t have access to proper facilities. Although many projects are operating in the desert region, they have done little to address the unemployment crisis. The government should implement measure to provide basic facilities to Thar’s people. We need to look beyond Thar’s coal deposits and concentrate on uplifting people’s lives. The problems faced by Tharis shouldn’t be overlooked.

Fayaz Hussain Abro

Naudero