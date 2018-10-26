Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hitman among 10 suspects arrested by Rangers

The Sindh Rangers announced the arrests of 10 suspects, including a target killer, during raids in various parts of the city on Thursday.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, personnel of the paramilitary force carried out a raid on a tip-off in Eidgah where they arrested Mohammad Shariq. The man was alleged to be affiliated with the Lyari gang war and disclosed during initial interrogation that he was involved in various cases of target killings and robberies.

During raids in Surjani Town and Mobina Town, soldiers apprehended seven suspects, identified as Amir alias Don, Mudasir alias Kala, Waqas alias Ochi, Shirin Khan, Karim, Fahim and Shahrukh. The seven were allegedly invoved in cases of street crime and robberies.

Moreover, Hussain Jafri was arrested during a raid carried out on a tip-off in Risala area. According to a Rangers spokesperson, the man was involved in supplying arms and ammunition to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and other heinous crimes.

During a swoop in the Kalakot area of Lyari, a man, identified as Sabir, was apprehended. The man was allegedly involved in drug peddling. The paramilitary force also claimed to have seized arms and ammunition from the possession of the suspects, who were later handed over to police for further investigations.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?