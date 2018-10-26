Hitman among 10 suspects arrested by Rangers

The Sindh Rangers announced the arrests of 10 suspects, including a target killer, during raids in various parts of the city on Thursday.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, personnel of the paramilitary force carried out a raid on a tip-off in Eidgah where they arrested Mohammad Shariq. The man was alleged to be affiliated with the Lyari gang war and disclosed during initial interrogation that he was involved in various cases of target killings and robberies.

During raids in Surjani Town and Mobina Town, soldiers apprehended seven suspects, identified as Amir alias Don, Mudasir alias Kala, Waqas alias Ochi, Shirin Khan, Karim, Fahim and Shahrukh. The seven were allegedly invoved in cases of street crime and robberies.

Moreover, Hussain Jafri was arrested during a raid carried out on a tip-off in Risala area. According to a Rangers spokesperson, the man was involved in supplying arms and ammunition to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and other heinous crimes.

During a swoop in the Kalakot area of Lyari, a man, identified as Sabir, was apprehended. The man was allegedly involved in drug peddling. The paramilitary force also claimed to have seized arms and ammunition from the possession of the suspects, who were later handed over to police for further investigations.