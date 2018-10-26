CBC meeting

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Monthly board meeting of the Cantonment board Clifton (CBC) was held at the CBC main office on Thursday. President CBC Brig Riaz Ahmed presided over the meeting. Agenda points were discussed and approved. A few points were ordered to be further discussed in the next board meeting after rectification of their details. Brig Ahmed appreciated the efforts of Cantonment Executive Officer Rana Kashif Shahzad.
