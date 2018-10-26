Imrani’s family demands judicial inquiry into ‘extrajudicial killing’

The family of Asadullah Imrani who was killed in an alleged encounter with police has demanded a judicial inquiry.

The victim’s brother, Ali Akbar Imrani, flanked by Lawyer Shahid Soomro, civil society representative Karamat Ali and Pakistan Peoples Party-Sha­heed Bhutto (PPP-SB) leader Sardar Taj Muhammad Domki, held a press conference at Karachi Press Club on Thursday where they termed Imrani’s death an act of extrajudicial killing.

“My brother was affiliated with the PPP-SB and he was killed extrajudicially over a political matter,” he claimed. “We demand a judicial inquiry into the incident.”

The victim’s brother also called for a trial in an anti-terrorism court after including a section of the Anti-Terrorism Act in the FIR. He also demanded that the accused nominated in the case should be arrested and dismissed from service, and the incident should be investigated by a reputed and honest police officer not below the rank of SSP.

He said his brother was well-educated and a landlord. He warned that his family would stage a sit-in on Sunday outside the KPC if their demands were not fulfilled. Earlier, the family approached the court and claimed that Imrani was first arrested, then tortured and ultimately killed on October 16. The Manghopir police lodged the FIR against five Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) cops on Tuesday.

According to ACLC officials, the encounter took place when based on a tip-off a special police party intercepted a silver Suzuki Mehran near Afghan Morr on the Northern Bypass. However, when signalled to stop, the occupants opened fire on the police instead.

The police fired back and killed all the three suspects in the car. The suspects were identified as Ashok Kumar, Asadullah Imrani and Shahzad Abbasi.