Opposition’s requisition for PA session falls short by three signatures

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani on Thursday rejected a joint requisition submitted by three opposition parties to summon a session of the Sindh Assembly as the application did not carry the requisite number of signatures of lawmakers.

The three opposition parties, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Grand Democratic Alliance, had submitted the requisition to the provincial assembly’s secretariat on October 16 as they wanted to discuss deaths of children in Thar and acute water shortage in the province.

According to the assembly rules, the house can be called if at least one-fourth of its members submit a requisition for it. Currently, the total number of seats in the Sindh Assembly is 168, therefore, any requisition for the assembly session should contain signatures of at least 42 MPAs. However, the recent requisition only carried signatures of 39 opposition legislators.

“The requisition application to summon the Provincial Assembly of Sindh under clause (3) of Article 54 read with Article 127 of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 signed by 39 MPAs belonging to Opposition benches was received in the secretariat of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on 16th October, 2018,” reads the order issued by the speaker.

Article 54 of the Constitution states that “On a requisition signed by not less than one-fourth of the total membership of the National Assembly, the Speaker shall summon the National Assembly to meet, at such time and place as he thinks fit, within fourteen days of the receipt of the requisition, and when the speaker has summoned the Assembly only he may prorogue it”. The article only talks about the National Assembly, however, the Article 127 applies the same rule to the provincial assemblies as well.

“The total signatories of the requisition are 39 MPAs which is less than the required number i.e. 42. Thus, the requisition application does not fulfil the mandatory requirements of clause (3) of Article 54 read with Article 127 of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 and therefore, the assembly session cannot be summoned on this application,” reads the order.