Habib Bank’s nine-month profit surges fivefold

KARACHI: Habib Bank Limited’s (HBL) profit climbed more than fivefold to Rs9.9 billion with earnings per share (EPS) of Rs6.57 for the nine-month period ended on September 30, a bourse filing said on Thursday.

HBL earned Rs1.6 billion with EPS of Re0.87 in the corresponding period a year earlier, a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange said.

The bank announced interim cash dividend of Re1/share for the third quarter. It was in addition to the interim dividend already paid at Rs2/share.

HBL’s net interest income marginally fell one percent to Rs61.1 billion in the January-September period. The bank attributed the decline to a reduction in the bank’s international businesses

“The strong recovery performance continued,” it said in a separate statement. “Total reversals against loans are now Rs388 million for the nine months of 2018 compared to a provision of Rs313 million in 9M 2017,”

Analyst Mustafa Mustansir at Taurus Securities said earnings succumbed to declining net-interest income, “a surprise for the largest lender in the industry.”

“NMI (net mark-up income) fell due to decline in the bank’s remittance business (one of the major contributors to fee income), as well as lower capital gains,” Mustansir added.

“Meanwhile, operating costs have shot through the roof touching 79 percent of the bank’s income, with no signs of relief in the near future. Pension cost charges in the earlier half also played adversely on the bank’s earnings.”

Topline Research said the bank’s non-interest income decreased 41 percent in the nine-month period, while non-interest expense increased 28 percent. “Key risks for the stock include delay in expected hike in interest rates, lower than expected advances growth, deterioration of economic indicators and further penalties on international operations,” the brokerage research department said in a flash note.

OGDCL’s quarterly earnings increase 57pc

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) recorded a significant 57 percent growth in its profit to Rs26.7 billion for the quarter ended September 30, translating into EPS of Rs6.22.

OGDCL earned Rs17 billion with EPS of Rs3.95 in the corresponding three-month a year earlier.

The company recorded Rs61.8 billion in sales in the July-September period compared to Rs43.9 billion in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

OGDCL received Rs6.9 billion in royalty in the quarter compared to Rs4.4 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The company’s other income also increased to Rs4.1 billion from Rs3.1 billion.

OGDCL said persistent increase in international oil prices led the company to register yet another improved financial performance.

The company’s exploratory efforts yielded two new oil and gas discoveries namely Chanda-1 and Mela-5 in district Kohat. Average net crude oil production of OGDCL stood at 40,729 barrels per day and net gas production of 1,044mcf per day.

Byco’s annual profit up 130 percent

Profit of Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd. increased 130 percent to Rs5.02 billion for the year ended on June 30, translating into earning per share of Re0.94.

Byco Petroleum earned Rs2.2 billion with EPS of Re0.41 in the preceding fiscal year.

Sales volume climbed 60 percent and gross turnover increased 86 percent to the highest-ever level of Rs215 billion.

Byco reported 88 percent increase in net sales to Rs166.29 billion for FY2018.

Byco said profitability growth can be attributed to the successful commissioning of the company’s second refinery in August 2017, andthe successful startup of Byco’s Catalytic Reformer of ORC-II in February.

Byco’s ORC-II is the largest oil refinery in the country with a design production capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, towards which Byco is gradually ramping up its production.

Silkbank’s profit climbs 65pc in Jan-Sept

Silkbank Limited recorded a 65 percent rise in its profit to Rs1.235 billion for the nine months ended September 30, translating into EPS of Re0.14.

The bank earned Rs750.891 million with EPS of Re0.08 in the corresponding period of last year.

Silkbank didn’t announce any dividend.

The bank said its net interest income grew 23 percent to Rs913 million for the nine months, whereas non-funded income increased 42 percent over the corresponding period last year.

Silkbank’s gross advances rose 16 percent to Rs14.29 billion. Deposits also rose Rs12 billion, taking the total deposits base to Rs122.33 billion, “reflecting greater customer confidence in the bank”.