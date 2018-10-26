Slipping under the breadline, the vulnerable deserve a lifeline

LAHORE: The vulnerability of population to economic shocks has increased in the last two decades and even those enjoying stable jobs are finding it difficult to adjust to any change in the cost of living.

The incomes generally have not kept pace with the rising prices. The utilities like electricity and gas along with house rent consume more than 50 percent of the monthly incomes of families with a single bread earner drawing minimum wage of Rs15000.

Hardly 30 percent of the workers enjoy the luxury of minimum wage. Mostly others get a monthly salary from Rs4000 to 10000/month. The families of these workers are not enjoying life.

They just go through daily painful routine as the food available is not enough to satisfy the hunger of even half members of the family. They cannot afford to consult a doctor. Quality schools are out of their children’s reach. Same goes for the affordable transport.

These are the working poor that are not sure about the future of their jobs. They have temporary jobs or are self-employed on uncertain earnings and usually do not make enough to meet the minimum basic needs.

Economic downturns are a regular feature of Pakistan’s economy. In fact, in the last 30 years or every time a new government came to power, economic depression followed.

The families of affected workers cyclically move up or go down the poverty line according to the economic conditions of the country. For instance, after the recent change, the cost of construction suddenly went through the roof. The rates of cement, steel and bricks have increased by 10-40 percent. Due to lower construction activities daily wage workers have seen access to work reduced to almost 10-15 days a month from the level of 25 days in 2017. Even the minimum wage of Rs15000/month is not enough to fulfill basic needs of an average family of 6.5 persons.

There is mostly one bread earner in a family where 50 percent of the working age men are in active employment, while only 14 percent of the women are employed.

Wheat is the staple food of the country. The average price of wheat flour is Rs50/kg. One person needs 10 kilograms of this grain a month; however, the intake is much higher for the poor. A family of 6.5 would need 65 kg wheat a month, which, at an average rate of Rs50/kg, would cost Rs3,250/month.

The minimum edible oil rate is Rs160 per kg. An average family requires at least three kilogram of edible oil or ghee per month. This would add another Rs480 in the expenses.

The vegetables that are daily used in the making curry are onions, ginger, garlic, and tomato. These vegetables would cost Rs75/day or Rs2,250/month. Utilities that include electricity water and gas/LPG or any other kitchen fuel would cost at a minimum Rs2500 for a family of 6.5 persons.

The rates of pulses range from Rs110/kg for the gram pulse to Rs240/kg for mash pulse. Assuming that the family would reduce its pulse consumption to 250 grams per day it would need 7.5 kg of pulses in a month. It brings the cost to Rs825/month even if the family consumes the cheapest pulse. The spices, salt, match box, washing, and toilet soap etc would add a minimum of Rs400 in monthly expenses.

Most of the poor do not own houses or other assets. They are forced to rent the most incommodious quarters in slums. According to the Federal Bureau of Statistic, house rent accounts for 23 percent of monthly household expenses. However, a minimum wage-earner cannot afford to consume 23 percent of his income on house rent. He lives in most unhygienic conditions without proper sanitation, but even then the minimum rent is Rs2500/month.

Assuming that the workers walks most of the way and spends only Rs40 as fare on public transport to and from his workplace, he would need Rs1000/month for 25 working days a month.

The above expenses total Rs13,205 and are minimum possible with low quality of food that would lead to malnutrition. However, despite this, the family would be left with no money for education of the children, healthcare for the entire family including the old members.

The family would remain deprived of mutton, beef chicken meat, eggs and milk or sugar for children and the elderly.

There would be no money for clothing, fruits, beverages, entertainment etc. Yet they would not be classified as poor. Think about it.