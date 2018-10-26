Jetro chairman to visit Pakistan

KARACHI: The Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro) Chairman Hiroyuki Ishigi is planning to vist Pakistan along with a delegation of Japanese companies early next year, an official said.

“We hope this visit would bring in ample investment from Japan in the information technology sector (startups) of Pakistan,” the official said, adding that the said visit was discussed at a recent meeting of Jetro’s officials with Pakistan’s Commercial Counsellor in Japan.

Jetro had undertaken a research on IT start-up sector of Pakistan to find opportunities for Japanese investment in this sector. “Jetro had requested to share information on the IT startups of Pakistan, number of the companies, names of the companies, kind of services provided by them and detail of those IT start-up companies, which converted into unicorns,” the official added. The requisite information highlighting opportunities in the IT start ups of Pakistan from the Ministry of Information Technology and Communication and Pakistan Software Export Board have already been shared with the Japanese.

Jetro is a Japanese government-related organisation that promotes trade and investment. It may be mentioned here that Jetro in its survey of Japanese companies working in Asia early this year, has rated Pakistan as the top destination for Japanese investors. In the survey, Pakistan was rated at the top in Asia by Japanese companies for expected profits in 2018, plans for expansion of operations and hiring of local labour force. These results indicate high confidence of Japanese companies in future economic prospects of Pakistan and quality of labour force.

Start-up culture in Pakistan has grown exponentially in the past few years. Finding seed funding is where many startups struggle. However, things may be set to change on the venture capital front as big names are showing interest in investing in the Pakistani market.

Pakistan’s IT sector has developed phenomenally due to ongoing efforts and generous incentives and facilitation granted to the sector. Some of these incentives include income tax exemption on IT exports till June 2019, 100 percent foreign ownership, 100 percent repatriation of capital and dividends, three-year tax exemption for IT startups and tax holiday for venture capital funds till June 2024.