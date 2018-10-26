Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

35 politicians, associates own properties in Dubai: FIA submits report to SC

Business

JM
Javed Mirza
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jetro chairman to visit Pakistan

KARACHI: The Japan External Trade Organization (Jetro) Chairman Hiroyuki Ishigi is planning to vist Pakistan along with a delegation of Japanese companies early next year, an official said.

“We hope this visit would bring in ample investment from Japan in the information technology sector (startups) of Pakistan,” the official said, adding that the said visit was discussed at a recent meeting of Jetro’s officials with Pakistan’s Commercial Counsellor in Japan.

Jetro had undertaken a research on IT start-up sector of Pakistan to find opportunities for Japanese investment in this sector. “Jetro had requested to share information on the IT startups of Pakistan, number of the companies, names of the companies, kind of services provided by them and detail of those IT start-up companies, which converted into unicorns,” the official added. The requisite information highlighting opportunities in the IT start ups of Pakistan from the Ministry of Information Technology and Communication and Pakistan Software Export Board have already been shared with the Japanese.

Jetro is a Japanese government-related organisation that promotes trade and investment. It may be mentioned here that Jetro in its survey of Japanese companies working in Asia early this year, has rated Pakistan as the top destination for Japanese investors. In the survey, Pakistan was rated at the top in Asia by Japanese companies for expected profits in 2018, plans for expansion of operations and hiring of local labour force. These results indicate high confidence of Japanese companies in future economic prospects of Pakistan and quality of labour force.

Start-up culture in Pakistan has grown exponentially in the past few years. Finding seed funding is where many startups struggle. However, things may be set to change on the venture capital front as big names are showing interest in investing in the Pakistani market.

Pakistan’s IT sector has developed phenomenally due to ongoing efforts and generous incentives and facilitation granted to the sector. Some of these incentives include income tax exemption on IT exports till June 2019, 100 percent foreign ownership, 100 percent repatriation of capital and dividends, three-year tax exemption for IT startups and tax holiday for venture capital funds till June 2024.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years

Google fired 48 for sexual harassment in past two years
Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo

Why are people interested in watching what others are doing?: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo
Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Watch: This Pashto song of Gul Panra is real treat for ears

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane

Canadian rapper Jon James dies after falling from plane
Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?

Nick-Priyanka wedding: Sangeet ceremony on November 29?