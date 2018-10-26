Huawei Y9 2019 to be launched soon

LAHORE: It is that time of the year that Huawei brings their ultimate midrange king to the market and reigns supreme on this price segment, a statement said on Thursday.

Once again, the company is gearing to launch the next-level Huawei Y9 2019 – its latest offering as the successor to last year’s Huawei Mate 10 lite, it added.

The device features an elegant and sleek design and hard-hitting specs that makes it a must-have for everyone. People can preorder the device from October 25 to November 2, 2018 for Rs37,999 and win exciting gifts, it said.