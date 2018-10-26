Pakistan’s consumer confidence rises

LAHORE: Consumer confidence in Pakistan saw an increase of eight points from the previous quarter by reaching an index score of 115 during the second quarter of 2018, a statement said on Thursday.

Despite being confident about their future job prospects and personal finances, consumers in Pakistan expressed an intent to hold on to their cash by cutting down on spending, it added.

This marks an interesting trend, which, on the one hand, highlights higher level of consumer confidence as compared to the previous quarter, and on the other, reflects a cut down on major categories of spending. The Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey (TCB Global CCI) findings highlighted that the improvement in consumer confidence from the first quarter of 2018 was majorly due to an increase in positivity about their job prospects, and personal finances.