Digital market to reach Rs800mln

KARACHI: As Pakistan’s digital transformation advances, the country’s digital market is set to reach Rs800 million, industry experts announced during GITEX Technology Week in Dubai, a statement said on Thursday.
Supporting regional digital transformation, SAP recently became the first multinational enterprise application software company to go live on a Saudi cloud data centre, open to Pakistan customers, it added. “Becoming a cloud-first Intelligent Enterprise is the number one business priority for Pakistan’s CEOs,” said Saquib Ahmad, managing director, SAP Pakistan. He said: “Our strong Pakistan attendance at GITEX shows the value in moving to the cloud, and integrating artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things to optimise operations and customer experiences.”
