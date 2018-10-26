Govt urged to simplify tax system

LAHORE: Business community, at a convention in the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has urged the government to make taxation system simple and business-friendly to give the much-needed expansion to the tax net, a statement said on Thursday.

LCCI acting president Khawaja Shahzad Nasir was in chair. The participants said taxation system needs reforms based on ground realities and due consultation process with the stakeholders to ensure result-oriented policies for the businessmen.

Harmonisation in the tax system across the country is also a must to get rid of the issue of dual taxation, they said.

Neither the existing system is economically neutral, taxpayer friendly, equitable, progressive nor facilitative and supportive to generate healthy business activities for all.