Revision in stamp duty laws proposed

ISLAMABAD: The Technical Committee on Insurance (TCI) has proposed amendments to the stamp duty laws administered by provincial revenue boards to reduce administrative hurdles in case of policies, which are sold electronically.

The TCI, formed in pursuance of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) proposed the amendments at a meeting in Islamabad on Thursday. The meeting was attended by the members of NFIS – TCI, including the chairman of the Insurance Association of Pakistan, representatives of insurance companies and the State Bank of Pakistan.

Under the existing laws, the insurance companies were required to physically affix the stamps on all insurance policy documents. This poses an administrative hurdle in case of policies, which were sold electronically.

It was proposed to introduce the electronic stamping (e-stamping) regime for all provinces for insurance policies to promote distribution of insurance through technology-based channels such as mobile phone, internet, mobile applications etc.