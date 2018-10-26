Stocks hold line as Saudi-rescue rally peters out on profit-taking

KARACHI: Stocks on Thursday held the line, following yesterday’s staggering rally, which eventually fizzled out on profit-taking and off-putting results, amid premier’s televised reassurances of more financial assistance from other friendly countries, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks gained amid higher trades as investors weighed the $6 billion Saudi Arabian package would lessen International Monetary Fund (IMF) burden.

Mehanti said Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) nod to power tariff hike, concerns for global equities selloff, and weak global crude oil prices invited midsession pressure. “Expected reduction in external imbalances, likely surge in foreign reserves and remittances in FY19 and finance minister’s assurances for carry-forward of past trading losses at the main market contributed to the bullish close,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Shares Index gained 0.92 percent or 360.79 points to close at 39,631.91 points, while its KSE-30 shares index followed the suit with a rise of 0.91 percent or 172.16 points to end at 19,044.95 points.

Out of 406 active scrips, 226 moved up, 164 went down, and 16 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 343.852 billion shares as compared with the turnover of 333.641 billion in the previous session.

Shumaila Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said the market gained in the morning in continuation of Wednesday’s rally, but then pared gains upon profit-booking and disappointing results. Badar said index heavyweight Habib Bank contributed to the losses, posting earnings of only Rs0.99/share due to surprisingly high administrative expenses and provisions for diminution in the value of investments, while DG Khan Cement’s earnings at Rs0.95/share also failed to cheer investors. “We expect some more profit-booking on Friday (October 26, 2018)”, Shumaila added.

During the session, the market recorded sizable gains, hitting a max high of 700 points, and crossing the 40,000 points’ level. The hurrah-factor of Saudi financial assistance amounting to $6 billion got further consolidated following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s assurance that the government has taken fire-fighting measures and the ride will be bumpy for the next five to six months.

Adil Ghaffar, chief executive officer at First Equity Modaraba, said they were expecting the benchmark index to rest in the range of 40,000 points for the week to gain further momentum in the week ahead, adding this momentum would be related to PM's visit to China on November 3, and will be actively pursued by investors.

“We believe that positive change in SECP (Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan) at the highest level will fetch great results for the brokerage fraternity,” Ghaffar said.

The highest gainers were Rafhan Maize, up Rs317.00 to close at Rs7200.00/share, and Colgate Palmolive, up Rs110.00 to finish at Rs2580.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Service Industries Limited, down Rs26.46 to close at Rs707.54/share, and Indus Dyeing, down Rs24.50 to close at Rs479.00/share.

Bank Of Punjab recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 25.468 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.17 to close at Rs11.96/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in K-Electric Limited, recording a turnover of 23.404 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs0.19 to close at Rs5.81/share.