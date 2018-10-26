Rupee declines

KARACHI: The rupee closed weaker against the dollar on Thursday, as importers’ dollar demand outpaced slight selling of the greenback by exporters, dealers said. The rupee ended at 132.23/dollar, compared with Wednesday’s closing of 132.03 in the interbank market. In the open market, the rupee closed at 132.20 against the dollar. It finished at 131.80 in the previous trading session. Dealers said the currency was volatile during the day on the back of fresh surge in the foreign currency demand.