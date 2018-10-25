Thu October 25, 2018
National

OSC
our sports correspondent
October 25, 2018

Japan, Pakistan play 1-1 draw in Asian Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD: Japan and Pakistan play 1-1 draw Wednesday in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Tournament at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman.

Japan took the lead in the 11th minute. A swift right side move with neat passes resulted in Kitozato availing a return pass in the circle from a good spot.

Going behind, Pakistan made more meaningful attacks and equalised with the first penalty corner of the tie in the 25th minute. Mubashar Ali whipped the ball into the board left side of the goal keeper.

Japan, recently won the Asian Games gold for the first time, defeating Pakistan in the semifinals. In fact, in the last five meetings against Pakistan before this match, the Japanese led three to one with one draw.

