Power consumers to pay 20 paisa/unit extra in Nov

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday allowed an increase of 20 paisas/unit in electricity tariff for all the power distribution companies except K-Electric on account of fuel price adjustment for September 2018.

This increase has been made, as in September the cost of fuel was high while the power consumers were charged with low rates, so this adjustment/increase has been made to recover that amount, the power regulator said.

Ex-Wapda Discos would charge this Rs0.2/unit increase in electricity bills of November 2018. The tariff adjustment/increase will however, not be applicable on lifeline consumers who consume up to 50 units in a month and K-Electric.

Nepra took the decision in a public hearing on a petition filed by the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) on behalf of the power distribution companies (Discos). The CPPA, in its petition, sought Rs0.44/unit increase in tariff for September. CPPA told the power regulator that actual cost of electricity generation stood at Rs5.566/unit against the reference fuel price of Rs5.1217/unit, registering an increase of Rs0.444/unit.

During the hearing, Nepra authorities said had the rupee not been depreciated, they could have given relief of 30 paisa/unit to the consumers. The rupee depreciation has cost Rs8 billion burden on the consumers. They further said that if more power had been generated from coal and RLNG, the consumers would have received more relief.

Ex-Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) discos would be able to collect an additional Rs2.4 billion from electricity consumers in their next month bills as a result of the latest tariff adjustment. Ex-Wapda discos include Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Sukkur and Tribal Areas electric supply companies.

The CPPA purchased 1.93 gigawatt/hour (GWh) of electricity generated from HSD-based power plants in September at a cost of Rs12.049/unit. It bought 1,024.8GWh of electricity produced on residual fuel oil (RFO), which accounted for 8.17 percent of total generation at Rs15.51/unit.

The cost of electricity based on re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) stood at Rs19.9327/unit and its share was 22.68 percent in total electricity generation in September. The electricity generated from RLNG was 2,847.33GWh.

The total generation from hydropower sources was 4,279.5GWh, accounting for 34.09 percent of total generation during the month under review. The cost of electricity generated by using indigenous gas was Rs4.8536/unit and its total share in electricity generation was 15.78 percent or 1,980.34GWh.

The coal-fired power generation was 1,149.17GWh, accounting for 9.16 percent of total generation at a cost of Rs6.485/unit. Nuclear power plants generated 681.93GWh of electricity occupying share of 5.43pc at Rs0.9693/unit in September, cheapest amongst all fuels.

The electricity imported from Iran was 47.07GWh at Rs11.5709/unit. The 79.79GWh was generated through bagasse at a cost of Rs6.2089 and 342.35 GWh and 64.38GWh were produced from wind and solar sources respectively.