Orakzai IDPs being sent home: official

HANGU: Sector Commander South West Brigadier Shehzad Akram said on Wednesday that the final stage of repatriation of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) hailing from Orakzai tribal district was in progress.

Talking to the IDPs of Mulakhel tribe in Orakzai at Yakh Kandao camp, he said the security forces had cleared the tribal districts of militants and the writ of the government had been established now.

He said the security forces would facilitate the returning families so that they could resume normal lives.