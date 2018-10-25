Shaukat made KP info minister

PESHAWAR: In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 132 (1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor on the advice of the chief minister has appointed MPA Shaukat Ali Yousafzai as provincial minister for information and public relations.

He has taken oath of his office as minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says a notification. It was notified by Administration Department, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.