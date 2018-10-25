JTI demands separate province for tribal people

PESHAWAR: The Jamiat Talaba Islam, a students’ body affiliated with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl from tribal districts, have asked the government to declare the former tribal districts as a separate province to bring real change in life of tribal people.

Speaking at a news conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday, former JTI Fata President Umar Bhittani said that the tribal regions were merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to bring development in the life of tribal people but not a single promise was honoured so far.

Bhittani observed that the exploitation was carried out in the name of Fata merger in education sector, which was unacceptable to them. He said that educational institutions were being destroyed in Fata, health facilities were not available while road infrastructure was in a shambles. He said the electricity and gas facilities were not available to them. He asked the rulers to pay attention towards promotion of education and educational institutions.

Flanked by JTI office-bearers Rahmat Shahzad, Shahid Dawar, Mohammad Wali, Ahmad, and Waseem Sajjad and others, Bhittani stressed the need for establishment of a separate university and college in each tribal district.

He said a modern general hospital should be built to provide standard healthcare facilities to people of tribal regions. He urged the government to restore peace in tribal districts and provide basic facilities to tribal people