KP Governor Shah Farman regrets award of ticket to brother

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Governor Shah Farman has regretted award of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket to his brother for PK-71 by-polls on his recommendation and said he would discourage family politics in future.

In a statement, he said, “I accept that award of party ticket to my brother was a wrong decision.”

Shah Farman said that being an ideological PTI worker he believed in elimination of family politics. He assured party workers that he would not recommend award of party ticket for contesting election to any of his family member in future. Shah Farman’s brother Zulfiqar Khan contested and lost election from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency, PK-71 Peshawar, on October 14. The seat was won by Shah Farman in the July 25 general election. Shah Farman vacated it when he was made the governor. As the PTI candidate, Zulfiqar Khan lost to ANP’s Salahuddin Momand.