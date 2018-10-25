Car hits cop to death in Bannu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: An over-speeding car hit a policeman to death here on Wednesday. A policeman, Umar Ayaz Khan, was on his way home on his bike when a speeding car hit him in the limits of Domail Police Station. He died on the spot. Later, the police arrested the driver and impounded his car. They registered the case and started further investigation.
