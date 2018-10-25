US diplomats call on CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said people of entire Malakand division, especially of Swat, passed through a difficult phase of history facing both manmade and natural calamities.

“The security forces and government policies brought back peace and now trade and commercial activities have been restored in the areas,” he said while talking to US Ambassador H.E Paul Jones, accompanied by US Consul General Jonathan Shrier at the Chief Minister Secretariat, Peshawar.

“The merger of new districts of the erstwhile Fata is a challenging task because of no infrastructure and lack of social services in these districts. It is our priority to give relief to the people of new districts, lay down the infrastructure on emergency basis and we need help from the international community to facilitate the merger in letter and spirit,” he added.

The US ambassador appreciated the reforms and different policies for industrialisation, tourism and social services and especially the good governance in the province. He also appreciated the provincial government efforts for removing the problems in the grant of NOC to the foreign dignitaries and assured support for the newly merged districts of the erstwhile FATA.