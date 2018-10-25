ANP wants Saudi package details presented in Parliament

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has asked the government to present the details of the deal with Saudi Arabia in the parliament.

Through a statement issued here on Wednesday from Bacha Khan Markaz, ANP spokesperson Zahid Khan asked the government to inform the parliament about the conditions attached with the Saudi “bailout package”.

“The government must inform the nation that how the deal was reached with Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that debt burden on the nation would increase with this package.

He feared that inflation would further increase while the country would need more borrowing for repayment of this debt. He claimed that the federal government had no programme or vision about the economic recovery of the country.

The ANP leader blamed the government’s inexperience for the suffering of the masses.