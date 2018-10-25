PM House to house institute of advanced studies

ISLAMABAD: The government approved the establishment of institute of advanced studies at the Prime Minister House.

The government has initiated work on converting Prime Minister House (PMH) into a state-of-the-art university.

A review meeting related to the progress on converting the PM House into a university was held here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Wednesday with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Chairman Higher Education Commission Tariq Banuri and officials of Higher Education Commission.

The meeting gave approval to constitute a committee, headed by HEC chairman, to review draft of the charter of the proposed university. It also accorded approval to establish a search committee under Education Minister to choose vice chancellor of the university. The decision to form a committee for design and operational matters of the university was also taken. A conference titled 'Emerging Challenges for Pakistan and the Region' will be held at the new educational institution in December this year.