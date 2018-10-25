Federer reaches Basel second round

BASEL, Switzerland: Roger Federer had to fight hard to hold off Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic on Tuesday, edging to a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win to reach the second round of the Swiss Indoors.

The eight-time champion flirted with his earliest exit in Basel since his 1998 debut as a teenager, but came out on top in a nervy deciding set.

“I was up 6-2, 3-1, it could have ended very quickly,” Federer said. “But I made life more difficult.

“I didn’t have the best serving stats, maybe that caught up to me.

“But these are different balls, more altitude than in Shanghai, it’s about getting used to it.”

Earlier, Jan-Lennard Struff ended the possibility of a rematch between Federer and his US Open conqueror John Millman by beating the Australian 7-6 (7/3), 6-2.