Fahad wins men’s TT title

PESHAWAR: Fahad Khwaja won the men’s singles title of the 11th National Bank of Pakistan Inter-Divisional Table Tennis Championship here at the Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Top seed Fahad defeated Shad Khan 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8 in the final.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Fahad beat Basit 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 while Shad defeated Sharjeel 3-1. In the women’s competition, Iqra Khan defeated Nimra in a nail-biting final to lift the crown. Iqra won 12-10, 5-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-8.