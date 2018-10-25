Fahad wins men’s TT title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Fahad Khwaja won the men’s singles title of the 11th National Bank of Pakistan Inter-Divisional Table Tennis Championship here at the Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday.
Top seed Fahad defeated Shad Khan 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8 in the final.
Earlier in the semi-finals, Fahad beat Basit 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 while Shad defeated Sharjeel 3-1. In the women’s competition, Iqra Khan defeated Nimra in a nail-biting final to lift the crown. Iqra won 12-10, 5-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-8.
PESHAWAR: Fahad Khwaja won the men’s singles title of the 11th National Bank of Pakistan Inter-Divisional Table Tennis Championship here at the Peshawar Sports Complex on Wednesday.
Top seed Fahad defeated Shad Khan 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8 in the final.
Earlier in the semi-finals, Fahad beat Basit 11-5, 11-8, 11-5 while Shad defeated Sharjeel 3-1. In the women’s competition, Iqra Khan defeated Nimra in a nail-biting final to lift the crown. Iqra won 12-10, 5-11, 9-11, 12-10, 11-8.
Comments